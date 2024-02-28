West Brom's Mikey Johnson discusses important career step and Celtic manager's feelings

However, the winger believes if it was up to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, the move might not have happened.

Rodgers had been complimentary and critical of Johnston in interviews back in December - and but stated he was one of the best players to come off the Celtic production line.

And speaking in the Daily Record, the Baggies loanee believes that the Celtic manager would have kept him at the club if he could.

He said: "I think (Rodgers) probably would have kept me if it was up to him. But I think we had nine wingers at the end so I think it would have been harsh had they made me stay.

" He was great with me to be honest with you and I think he wants the best for me so obviously coming here was that."

Johnston has netted twice in six appearances for West Brom - and has already become a favourite among the fans.

He is battling with Jed Wallace, Tom Fellows and Grady Diangana for a wide spot in the Albion side.

And he believes this stint at Albion is going to be important for his career.

He added: "I would have loved to be starting every week at Celtic but this is another massive club I have come to so it does not feel like a step down. I am obviously playing in a good league as well and it is important for my career.

“I am here now and I just want to make an impact and cross that bridge when I come to it. I want to make an impact and help the team get to the play-offs."