West Brom boss reveals loanee could still have a big role to play

The 19-year-old Northern Irishman arrived at The Hawthorns back in January but has so far found minutes on the pitch hard to come by.

His Albion appearances have been restricted to just three substitute cameos and he has been an unused sub in the last two outings.

The forward, who signed for West Ham from Linfield in January 2022, had been making headlines in youth football before his loan move to Albion.

He netted nine goals in 16 appearances in the 2021/22 under-18 Premier League campaign and followed that up with 23 goals in 24 appearances.

There is excitement at the London Stadium about what the future holds for the forward.

And Corberan is excited by a player he has labelled an ‘exciting striker’.

He explained: “We know that Marshall didn’t have previous experience in the senior level. He is a very, very, very talented young striker, but he still needs experience.

“Sometimes you get experience by playing.

“Sometimes you get experience by fighting and working and improving as a player.

“As a player, sometimes you have to get minutes in his experience and that is the way that football works.”