West Brom debrief: Threat returns and a marked difference under pressure

Hull might be below them in the table, but they have invested resources into their front line this season in a bid to break into that top four.

So for Albion to come away with a point, especially after the second half display, was commendable.

Here we take a look at some of the key points to come out of the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Set piece threat is back

In the past Albion have been a side that have succeeded from set pieces.

In the Premier League under Tony Pulis, it was very much a case of maximising every opportunity at a dead-ball situation.

Even further back than that, Albion’s move into the Premier League under Gary Megson was also built on the same foundations.

But more recently that hasn’t been the case. Under the previous two managers Albion didn’t really carry a threat, and this season they haven’t under Carlos Corberan.