Practice makes perfect for Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez

The goalkeeper denied Adama Traore one-on-one to ensure Unai Emery’s men left Craven Cottage with a 2-1 win which sent them back into the Premier League top four.

Martinez, who took the blame for the goal which got Fulham back into the match after Ollie Watkins’ double had put Villa two goals up, revealed how dealing with on-on-one situations is a big part of his training regime with coach Javi Garcia.

He explained: “The way we defend, I practice them in training. Sometimes we bring in under-23 players to take one-v-ones against me from the halfway line, trying to be beat me.

“I have never played with such a high line and now I am trying to improve every game.”

Muniz scored after a mix-up between Martinez and Clement Lenglet at the back.

The goalkeeper said: “I shouldn’t have come out, Clem had it clear but when he saw me coming he stopped a little bit.

“The goal is on me, I put the team under pressure.

“But when the team is under pressure, I said I’m not going to concede again.

“I tried to help with a couple of saves, a few crosses, but I put the team under pressure.”