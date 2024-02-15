Carlos Corberan backs West Brom's Daryl Dike to do it again and discusses strikers' 'genetics'

The Baggies striker suffered a rupture to his left Achilles, just weeks after returning from the same injury on the right side.

And Corberan has backed his striker to make a full recovery.

He said: “I think he will recover from the injury.

“I think, genetically, he needed to break both Achilles.

“Normally, before I came to England, I did not see someone who had broken their Achilles.

“I have seen those who have broken ligaments in their knee and then break ligaments in a different one.

“And they have come back and they have made a career.

“Dike is a long-term recovery but he did not break the same Achilles. Breaking the other Achilles had to happen in his life, one in each side.

“But I think it will be fixed and he will come back.”

Albion players have already rallied around the striker, who has suffered a fourth major injury set back since arriving at the club.

Corberan added: “Players also mentally suffer as they are not doing what they love to do, especially when you have eight or nine months. He has made a good recovery before and now it is a different injury.

“We can’t change the circumstances but we will know he will come back stronger.”