Carlos Corberan backs West Brom's Daryl Dike to do it again and discusses strikers' 'genetics'
Carlos Corberan insists Daryl Dike will make a full recovery from his latest Achilles setback – and questioned whether it was down to genetics.
The Baggies striker suffered a rupture to his left Achilles, just weeks after returning from the same injury on the right side.
And Corberan has backed his striker to make a full recovery.
He said: “I think he will recover from the injury.
“I think, genetically, he needed to break both Achilles.
“Normally, before I came to England, I did not see someone who had broken their Achilles.
“I have seen those who have broken ligaments in their knee and then break ligaments in a different one.
“And they have come back and they have made a career.
“Dike is a long-term recovery but he did not break the same Achilles. Breaking the other Achilles had to happen in his life, one in each side.
“But I think it will be fixed and he will come back.”
Albion players have already rallied around the striker, who has suffered a fourth major injury set back since arriving at the club.
Corberan added: “Players also mentally suffer as they are not doing what they love to do, especially when you have eight or nine months. He has made a good recovery before and now it is a different injury.
“We can’t change the circumstances but we will know he will come back stronger.”