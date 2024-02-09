Aston Villa won’t press panic button

They will head into the match aiming to rebound from Wednesday’s FA Cup exit to Chelsea, their second home defeat in succession.

The clash with United is shaping up to be an important one, with the Red Devils eight points behind fourth-placed Villa and desperate to claw their way back into the race for Champions League football.

Emery said: “We are being consistent in the Premier League. Maybe some results could give some doubts and or maybe lose confidence.

“My objective now is we have be confident and comfortable playing at home, even when we are not getting good results like Wednesday. We have to analyse and get the answer when we lose matches like that.”