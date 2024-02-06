Carlos Corberan speaks out on club after January window

The Baggies bolstered their ranks with three forward additions in the winter window after some testing fortune with availability this term.

Head coach Corberan was unable to secure the central midfield cover he desired, though, and the club are currently scouring the free-agent market for suitable options in a time the club have little financial room to manoeuvre given the ongoing takeover from Guochuan Lai.

Andi Weimann, one of the recruits, marked his home debut in style with a dramatic late winner over Blues, a goal fellow loanees Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall helped create as substitutes.

Corberan said: “Unfortunately in one part of the season we managed a lot of injuries, injuries we didn’t expect and some moments (Jeremy Sarmiento recall) we didn’t expect either.

“But I think the club has made a lot of effort to compensate for this and to achieve, or cover the needs that we had.”

Albion look far more competitive with the trio to call upon as options, while Daryl Dike is also pushing for a first Championship start since his return. Grady Diangana will return from the African Cup of Nations next week.

“I think it is always important to use (all) the players you have – because football games are not only about the first XI,” the Spaniard added. “But the game on Saturday showed that not just the players that start are the ones that make the difference in games.

“That’s why the only thing that is important is to show your level whenever, starting the game or from the bench. The better options we have from the bench, the more options we have to compete in the games.”

Experienced frontman Weimann, 32, notched a memorable winner with a poacher’s finish after some excellent movement to make the difference against Blues.

Corberan acknowledged that such an effort was an example of a seasoned goalscorer. He said: “I think he did exceptional movement and an amazing finish only in the level of players with a lot of skill to score goals.”

The head coach has already talked up the former Villa man’s ability to play in a variety of forward roles, something the boss was keen to recruit last month.

It was a purposeful run from Celtic loan addition Johnston that unlocked the winner, before youngster Marshall, the 19-year-old on loan from West Ham, picked a clever pass to allow Darnell Furlong to cross for the match-winning Austrian.