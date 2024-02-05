West Brom goal hero claps back at his critics

The 32-year-old January recruit on loan from Bristol City lit up his home Baggies debut with a dramatic 85th-minute strike to sink Tony Mowbray’s visitors.

The Austrian spent eight years at Villa as a youngster until 2015 and received stick from the away end when introduced by Carlos Corberan with 20 minutes to go.

Weimann poked a fine finish to secure three points for his loan club and acknowledged the away end at full-time with a clap before signalling the 1-0 scoreline, which drew an angry response.

When asked, Weimann said: “Yeah. When I came on, I heard the away end singing a few songs about me. I was praying I’d have a chance and score and I had that last laugh.

“My family were here for the first time. It was my daughter’s birthday, she’s six, and hopefully she’s happy.”

The forward added: “When I came on I heard the away end shout a few – I won’t say the words – but something to do with being at Villa before.

“I thought ‘if they give it they have to take it’. I just clapped them off!

“I know but football is an emotional game so if they give it to me, I deserve to give it back.”

Weimann was joined by his fellow January recruits Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall to influence the derby contest as Albion strengthened their fifth-placed position in the Championship play-offs.

All of Corberan’s loan additions combined for a memorable winner at The Hawthorns as Johnston fed Marshall, who picked out Darnell Furlong and the full-back’s cross was excellently finished at the near post by Weimann.

“It was the perfect goal,” the Austrian said after opening his account for Albion. “It is the striker’s job to get in front of the front post and those type of finishes I like. That’s my strength.

“It felt like a tight game, frustrating, but that sums up the Championship. It’s a massive three points.”