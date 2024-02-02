Sheffield United v Aston Villa: Villa looking to re-discover finishing touch

Emery’s men also want to bounce back after Tuesday’s 3-1 home defeat to Newcastle saw them fall out of the top four.

Skipper John McGinn has warned team-mates they must be ready to battle a Blades team who sit bottom of the standings and desperately need points in their fight against drop.

Though they have won only twice all season, Chris Wilder’s side did halt Villa’s 15-match home league winning streak in December, coming within a whisker of pulling off a shock victory.

Villa are also winless on their last three visits to Bramall Lane and McGinn, who played in all three, said: “It’s not been a great place for us – we need to be at the races on Saturday.

“They are always tough to beat. We’ve not had a great run against the of late. They’ve got players who can hurt you like they showed here before Christmas at Villa Park. We need to get back to winning ways.”