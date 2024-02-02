Rating West Brom's January transfer window: Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury give their verdict

Lewis Cox

I don't think there's any doubt Carlos Corberan heads into tomorrow and beyond more satisfied with his squad than when Albion entered January.

Albion's attack has been their sticking point all season. Not necessarily the quality and output - though that could be improved on - but the sheer lack of availability.

Three attackers through the door, granted one in Jeremy Sarmiento departed, is probably better than the Baggies could've hoped and gives the head coach proper competition.

Deadline day wasn't a roaring success and if Albion were able to add another central midfielder to Corberan's squad then they would've.

Jayson Molumby's potentially season-ending injury shifted the dynamic of the month and Corberan wasn't shy in saying he wanted another midfielder. It hasn't happened and that is now the area the squad is light. The free agent market remains open and an option and Albion will no doubt cast glances over those without a club, though a quick scan suggests slim pickings.

That department is my concern. Corberan may argue more unnatural cover with John Swift, Adam Reach (currently injured) or young Harry Whitwell - all fine, but the Baggies are that bit weaker.

Calum Chambers didn't want to leave Villa on loan after Albion had zoned in on him as a target. He would've been useful for a few reasons.