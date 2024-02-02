Aston Villa have fine reduced following Brentford fracas

The fine, reduced from £225,000 on appeal, came after both clubs were charged following chaotic scenes late in the 2-1 win at the GTech Community Stadium.

Brentford were also fined £175,000 by an independent regulatory commission for their part in the incidents.

The first occured in the 85th minute when Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal and stood in the net pointing at a supporter in the home crowd, sparking a melee involving 15 players.

Though the Villa striker later claimed to have directed his celebration to a fan who had been abusing him throughout the match, the commission found his conduct “highly provocative”.

The second confrontation took place in the eighth minute of stoppage time, after Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez attempted to pick Brentford striker Neal Maupay up by his shirt.

Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was sent-off for grabbing Bees midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk by the throat, while head coach Unai Emery was booked for leaving his technical area in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

Both clubs admitted charges of failing to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way during the 85th minute and failing to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way during the 98th minute.

In determining punishments, the commission ruled it had been a “non-standard case” involving “misconduct of a serious nature”.

As part of their mitigation, Villa pointed to the “consistent, personal abuse” suffered by Watkins as context for his actions.

They also claimed Emery had spoken to Martinez after the match about his conduct and held a team meeting the following day to have a “serious conversation” about player conduct. Emery also personally apologised to referee David Coote after the game.

The official, who also sent-off Brentford defender Ben Mee earlier in the match, showed a total of 10 yellow cards with Bees boss Thomas Frank also cautioned for his conduct on the touchline.