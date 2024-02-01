West Brom poised to seal deadline day deal for Celtic winger

The Republic of Ireland international, 24, is poised to check in for the remainder of the season from the Scottish giants after undergoing a medical this morning.

The Express & Star reported this week that Johnston was the club's first-choice winger target, with paperwork to be finalised to get the deal over the line.

Johnston has been given the green light to leave Celtic Park on loan by boss Brendan Rodgers as the Hoops man hunts more regular first-team football. He is well-regarded at Celtic but league action has been limited to just three starts and a further six substitute appearances this term.

It is understood the deal is a straight loan, which includes no option or obligation to buy.

Johnston, who follows fellow attackers Andi Weimann and Callum Marshall in on loan, spent last season on loan in the Portuguese top flight with Vitoria Guimaraes.

Head coach Carlos Corberan was desperate to boost his attacking options at the beginning of the month after injuries have decimated Albion’s ranks, as well as the loan recall of Jeremy Sarmiento by Brighton and Grady Diangana’s extended African Cup of Nations duty with DR Congo.

He may not be the Baggies’ sole arrival before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Corberan and head of football operations Ian Pearce also working on a late move for central midfield cover given the recent injury blow to Jayson Molumby.

Irishman Molumby is out for potential the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery on Monday.

Corberan has been open in his will to make a move for a midfielder happen, but there are no guarantees, with Albion already added three attackers to their ranks with the imminent addition of Johnston.

The head coach has noted how attacking midfielder John Swift can be a central midfield option if required. Likewise the versatile Adam Reach, though he is sidelined for around a month with an ankle injury. There is also the potential of teenager Harry Whitwell stepping up after the 18-year-old shone in the FA Cup and has since found himself in Championship squads.

Corberan also said a central defender could potentially step forward into defensive midfield, if needed.