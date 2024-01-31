West Brom need to switch on to cut out counter threat says Jed Wallace

The Baggies once again fell victim after one of their own attacks as Wolves’ Pedro Neto fired a fine opening goal barely 15 seconds after a corner for the hosts, in Sunday’s derby defeat.

It followed a theme in rare Hawthorns defeats this season, with only Huddersfield and Leicester tasting success at the Baggies’ home prior to Wolves this term. Defeat at Norwich eight days earlier also saw Carlos Corberan’s men hit on the break.

“We have a corner and they score within 15 seconds, as a group of players that is just so poor from all of us, that we allow that to happen.” Wallace said. “That’s happened now against Huddersfield, Leicester and on Sunday, where from our own attack, our own set-play, we end up conceding.

“It is an area I think, although we’ve done well with set-plays, we can still do better with the lads that we have attacking them, and with the delivery of Mowey and Swifty.

“It’s an area we can really improve on, so that’s something we’re really disappointed with.”

Alex Mowatt’s corner, dragged outside the box in search of Wallace, was picked off by Matt Doherty, who fed Neto for Wolves shortly before the break in a first half Corberan’s side edged.

Wallace said: “We’ve had joy with a driven one around the back, Mowey’s got a wand of a left foot but maybe he’s got the delivery wrong, I took a step back thinking it’s coming that way and Doherty stepped in front of me and Neto showed his quality.

“We had our chances, huge chances, it’s been a little theme for us, although we’ve been winning games, Leeds and Norwich, we probably should’ve been winning games more comfortably and not having to rely on the only goal and then how well we do defensively in the lead, so that is stuff to work on.”