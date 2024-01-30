West Brom debrief: Attacking struggle and a key time to respond

But, for 80 minutes on the field, a competitive, fiercely-battled rivalry played out and was edged by Gary O’Neil’s Premier League side.

Carlos Corberan cut a frustrated figure afterwards as his side passed up opportunities to extend their home record against Wolves.

We look at some of the Baggies takeaways in the debrief.

Final third

Albion made the better chances for 80 minutes but Corberan admitted being competitive in a match is not enough if the Baggies aren’t making the decisive moments count.

The story was the same at Norwich as chances came and went. Early Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jed Wallace headers were reasonable openings, John Swift had a good sighter too.

Thomas-Asante skied the clear chance at 1-0 late on. The issue has plagued Albion this season. Attacking options have been limited and that has perhaps played its part.

Top scorer Thomas-Asante has shouldered all the burden and shouldn’t have to. But chances cannot continue to be missed.