Aston Villa advance in the League Cup despite forfeit

Villa fielded new signing Noelle Maritz in their 7-0 victory over Sunderland despite having already played three times for Arsenal in this season’s competition.

And that has led to Sunderland being awarded the three points, and Villa none, by an independent tribunal.

That means Sunderland now progress as Group A winners, but Villa join them in the next round as one of the two best runners-up on a points-per-game average.

Manchester United lost their status as one of the best runners-up as a result, and expressed their feelings in a statement: “We are very disappointed with this outcome, and do not understand its rationale. We feel that it undermines the integrity of the competition, and of the women’s game.”

Boss Carla Ward – whose side now travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter-finals – was left ruing chances missed by her Villa side in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United in the WSL on Sunday.

Villa travelled to Leigh Sports Village looking to better their previous three results against United – defeats that totalled an aggregate score of 13-0 in the Women’s Super League.

And after a poor first-half showing, Ward admitted she was proud of how her side took the game to their hosts on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said Ward. “We probably showed them a little too much respect in the first half. I thought we dominated the second half and were the better team.”

She added: “If we can continue to perform in the way we are we will continue to climb up the table.

“My girls were outstanding and deserve a huge amount of credit and we probably did deserve a point.

“We’ve got to continue working hard. We have been excellent in the last couple of months, but you can’t show too much respect like we did in the first half and that will be the bit that is annoying us.”

Cho So-hyun’s wonder strike was the difference for Birmingham City in their 1-0 win over London City Lionesses in the Championship.

In the National League Northern Premier Division, Wolves snatched a point thanks to Ellie Wilson’s 95th-minute goal that earned them a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City.

Sporting Khalsa thrashed Division One Midlands promotion rivals Peterborough United 5-0 away from home to leapfrog them into third place. Daisy Wickett (two), Isabelle Austin-Short (two) and Megan Cann were the scorers.

Tilly Astell and Shelbie Cartwright both scored twice for Lichfield City in their 4-2 win at Kidderminster Harriers in the West Midlands Premier. Elsewhere in the division, Brit Lote (two), Pip Butcher, Sian Johnson, Sunya Salim and Tash Povey fired Lye Town to a 6-0 win at Solihull Sporting.

In Division One North, goals from Scarlett Fielding and Tiara Jade were not enough for Lichfield City Reserves as they lost 4-2 at home to Leek Town Reserves.

Walsall beat Coventrians 1-0, and Darlaston Town were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle Town.

And in Division One South, Bewdley Town lost 4-0 at home to Alvechurch, and Sedgley & Gornal United were beaten 5-1 at Worcester City Development.