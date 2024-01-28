Baggies players should be proud of their derby efforts

The long-held bragging rights at The Hawthorns, which stretched to 9,996 days, are no more.

Albion fans will have it tough over the coming days. Ribbing from friends, colleagues, maybe family, will be tough to take.

The chaotic scenes of anarchy towards the finale of The Hawthorns fourth-round tie will certainly be tough for Albion’s hierarchy to swallow. And they shall live long in the memory.

A fine is almost certainly heading the hosts’ way, with Baggies bosses on the ground in the Black Country also busy overseeing the desperately-needed takeover from Guochuan Lai.

On the field – and as a result perhaps off it – things could, and perhaps should, have been very different in this FA Cup tie.

The game was decided by 80 minutes, shortly before which Matheus Cunha had buried the Premier League visitors’ second. But for most of those 80 minutes Carlos Corberan’s men were the better side.

Once again, as was the case against Norwich the previous weekend, the Baggies were punished for not making their moments in front of goal count. Wolves’ quality, certainly in their star attacking duo of Cunha and fellow goalscorer Pedro Neto, is unquestionable and they were always going to make the difference if and when given the chance.

But Albion had their chances. Corberan will reflect on early headers for Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jed Wallace, both tame and easy for goalkeeper Jose Sa.