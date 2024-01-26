West Brom sign exciting goalscoring hotshot
West Brom have completed a second transfer of the January window – bringing in West Ham striking starlet Callum Marshall on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Northern Ireland teen, 19, has only been with the Irons since January 2022, but has caught the eye this season with a remarkable goal return for West Ham’s high-flying under-21 side.
Marshall would not be able to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup derby, as he made his senior Hammers bow in the previous round as a late substitute against Bristol City.
The attacker has scored 19 goals in just 14 under-21 appearances (PL2 and EFL Trophy) this season and represented his nation at youth and senior level.
He also made his full Northern Ireland debut in the 1-0 defeat away to Denmark in June 2023 in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.
The starlet appeared in three UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Denmark, San Marino and Finland.