West Brom legend makes Black Country Derby prediction

Brunt, 39, was on target last time The Hawthorns hosted the Black Country derby in front of fans, a 2-0 victory over Wolves, in 2011.

The Northern Irishman, now the loans manager at Albion after hanging up his boots in 2021, believes it is important head coach Carlos Corberan treats the tie as close to a normal fixture as possible.

“It’s a difficult one as a player or staff, Carlos will be very meticulous with how he plans this game and set-up against Wolves, but as a player you’ve just got to play it as a normal game, as daft as that sounds,” said Brunt, who spent 13 years a Baggie, making 421 appearances.

“You really do, you have to set other things aside, the more emotionally involved you get, the more likely you are to get carried away, sometimes the occasion does get the better of teams but the team that plays the occasion better will probably come out with a positive result.”