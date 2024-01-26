West Brom dealt big Black Country derby fitness blow

The 23-year-old US international made his first Albion appearance in nine months in the recent FA Cup win over Aldershot - netting on his Hawthorns comeback.

Carlos Corberan and the club's medical staff have been managing Dike's return - and he has subsequently made substitute appearances against Blackburn Rovers and most recently Norwich City.

However at Friday's pre-match press conference Corberan revealed the forward has suffered a minor issue with his calf, picked up in last week's defeat at Carrow Road.

Throughout the week Dike has been working with the club's medical staff on the calf issue - and will not be available for Sunday's Black Country derby.

But Corberan also explained that Dike's set back is not a major one and he is hopeful to have the striker available for selection in the clash with Birmingham City on February 3.