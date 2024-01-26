Comment: West Brom boss Carlos Corberan knows what the Black Country derby means - but it is just another game
There won't be many people in the Black Country who don't realise the significance of Sunday's FA Cup clash.
By Jonny Drury
The fact that it has been so long since the two sides met in front of fans has heightened the occasions - and since the draw was made it is pretty much all both sets of supporters have talked about.
The significance of it has undoubtedly very much seeped into both camps. Gary O'Neil delivered a strong message to the press after Wolves' draw with Brighton on Monday - that he will make sure every player knows the significance of it.
And from Carlos Corberan's lengthy but very much relaxed press conference on Friday, it was clear to see the Baggies boss is in no doubt about what this famous fixture means.