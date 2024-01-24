West Brom could be set for potential Black Country Derby boost

Diangana is away at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast with DR Congo, who play their final game in group F tomorrow.

DR Congo are currently second in the group of four ahead of facing bottom side Tanzania but all four sides could still secure automatic qualification – top two positions. The four best third-placed finishes will also make it through. Defeat against Tanzania could see DR Congo out and Diangana on his way home, though there is still a chance he may progress in the competition with a loss and miss Sunday’s huge FA Cup derby.

Albion’s winger has not played a minute of his nation’s first group games, something head coach Carlos Corberan admits he ‘doesn’t know if it is a good or bad thing’.

“Grady was playing a lot here – I can’t tell you if it’s bad or is good that he is not playing!” Corberan said of his winger. “I don’t know! I don’t know what they do, I can tell you he’s a very, very good player that they have and I hope the best for every player I have that plays with national teams.

“He plays on the 24th in the last group game, I don’t make speculation of these things, let’s see when both (Diangana and Semi Ajayi) arrive and when they arrive they can help the squad.”

Corberan added: “What the coach uses or doesn’t use depends on the game and players they have in that position.

“In the last game Grady played with the national team, he had a small injury, but was excellent in the game. It’s about how many players they have, or who the coach wants to use. I didn’t speak with the coach, so I don’t know if they are going to use him or not, or in training or on the pitch.

“I can tell you for us he is a very useful player and that’s why he’s playing a lot.”

DR Congo have so far drawn their opening two games Zambia and Morocco. Knockout stage action in the Ivory Coast begins from Saturday.

Albion’s other interest in the competition is central defender Ajayi, whose Nigeria have already booked their slot for the round of 16.

Nigeria finished second and unbeaten in group A with the Baggies defender a regular fixture. Nigeria are in action against a yet to be determined opponent on Saturday night (8pm).