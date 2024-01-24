Paul Hurst: I see no issues working within Shrewsbury Town structure

Town are on a poor run. They are the lowest scorers in the entire football league, and they currently sit one place above the relegation zone with a four-point cushion.

And when Hurst takes his side to Northampton on Saturday, he will be trying to turn around a run, which has seen them lose seven of their last eight games across all competitions.

There are lots of talking points around Hurst’s appointment as head coach.

He has not worked with a director of football before, and of course, Town have Micky Moore already in position.

Hurst sees no reason why they cannot have a successful working relationship.

“It is my first time working with a director of football,” Hurst said during his first press conference.

“But from our conversations that we have had, and all I can say is what I am hearing because until I have experienced and lived through it, I can only say what it sounds like.

“And it sounds like extra help more than anything. So why would that be a bad thing?

“When the director of football role first came about, and I am going back many years, nobody really knew what it was, and it is different at every football club as well.

“I actually spoke to Micky when he came here, and we had a chat then. I was intrigued as to what he had been doing at Cheltenham, as like I said it could be very different at different clubs, and I wanted to know what his role entails.

“I do not see any issues, and I certainly hope that is the case moving forward.

“We have not worked together, but we have known each a long time, we managed against each other, and we have certainly been at hundreds of games.

“When I have been at games before, it has been very rare that you don’t bump into Micky – at least a couple of times a month.

“We have known each other for around 12 years. It is the first time working together.”

Town have tried to sign players already this January, but they have struggled to get their targets over the line.

In his Hurst’s previous stint in Shropshire, and in other jobs, he has had complete control over recruitment.

And when asked how that is likely to work in this job he said: “As it has done.”

He countinued: “Micky is the main lead on that.

“We will have conversations. I will put players to Micky, we will speak about them.

“And then we will make the decision. We are up against time, there is no doubt about that, and obviously, we could all say let’s sign five players and identify five players.

“There is a hell of a lot more to recruitment than that. In terms of what fits in again and what budget-wise we can do.

“I think it has been quite common knowledge that things are not that easy at the minute from that point of view, so we have got to live within our means, and a big part of that will obviously be Micky’s, but there will be an element of working together certainly.”

Moore said last summer he felt it was wise for Shrewsbury to stick with a 3-5-2 formation. It was something former boss Steve Cotterill used, and it worked well.

Matt Taylor, who was sacked on Sunday, stuck to a three at the back religiously, and so with Hurst coming back to Shropshire, a man who is known to play with a back four, the question about formations was put to the new head coach.

Hurst said: “I need to have conversations with existing staff and players. I have got my preferences but I have last season at Grimsby for example we played a lot of different systems through the number of games we ended up playing and maybe availability.

“So I am quite comfortable in that. At times, there is often a thought and a trend, which is you play one way and that is you and your identity.

“But it actually served us well at times in terms of changing. I spoke to a few managers after games last year when they said you were horrible to analyse, and they said they did not have a clue what we were going to do so we could not work on things.

“Whereas if you are a certain way all the time, then you can become a little bit predictable. If you are really good at it and one of the top teams then you probably get away with it.

“So I am quite open-minded on that front, but obviously at the core of it I have got a preferred way that I would like to play. It is whether or not it suits this current group of players.”

The transfer window is set to close soon, but Hurst says it would be nice to get a couple of players through the door before then.

He continued: “I think we have 21 players. So there is a group there. But I am not going to sit here and say it would not be nice to get two or three or even four players through the door.

“But is that realistic? Sat here right now, that looks tough. But never say never.”