Daly strikes to fire in-form Aston Villa to victory over Foxes

Rachel Daly netted the only goal of the game after 16 minutes when she fired home from the centre of the penalty box after an initial effort was blocked by the Leicester defence.

Villa had full back Sarah Mayling to thank for a late goal-line clearance which secured the three points, a win that goal-scorer Daly was delighted with.

“Honestly, what a performance from everyone,” Daly said. “That’s character tonight.”

She added: “We knew we had to come and turn the game around from the performance last week, and that’s everyone, from the blocks on the line to the grit throughout the whole game.

“Obviously scoring a goal was nice, but what a win.”

Birmingham City’s Championship clash with Reading and Sporting Khalsa’s County Cup tie at Stoke City were both postponed due to the weather.

And in the Birmingham Challenge Cup semi-final, Wolves’ home Black Country derby against West Brom was also postponed, with several of the hosts’ players reporting sickness in the build up to Sunday’s game.

14 players and four staff members fell ill following an outbreak of food poisoning which is believed to have been caused by food eaten after their FA Cup fourth round win at Reading.

In the National League Northern Premier Division, Stourbridge slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Derby County as the visitors slipped to seventh in the table.

Lye Town reached the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 4-1 win over Coundon Court thanks to goals from Britanne Lote, Sian Doleman, Macy Fox and Tash Baptiste.

Division One North side Walsall Wood Juniors won 8-1 at home to Coventrians in the first round of the Regional Cup.

Ruby Meeson scored twice while Jamila Palmer, Freya Green, Georgia Cox, Tayler Davies, Nicole Bayliss and Shannon Workman also all found the net.

Bewdley Town also reached the next round of the County Cup following an away walkover at the expense of Kingfisher.

And in Division One South, bottom-of-the-league Sedgley & Gornal United were thrashed 6-0 at Rugby Town.