Transfer chief Monchi on 'nuts' Unai Emery and the Aston Villa puzzle

The pair enjoyed huge success together at the Spanish club and were reunited last year when Villa appointed Monchi president of football operations at Emery’s recommendation.

Villa have been transformed since Emery, known for his demanding and meticulous approach, was appointed in October 2022 and sit third in the Premier League.

Monchi worked with Emery when Sevilla won the Europa League in consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2016. He told La Liga TV’s Talking Football show how his fellow Spaniard has become an even more accomplished manager since.

“I’ve been lucky to have worked with him twice,” said Monchi. “He’s nuts! In 2013 we started at Sevilla in January and had three and a half wonderful years. Now I’ve been with him for six months (at Villa) and he’s evolved for the better.

“The Unai at Sevilla, who was already great, now the Unai at Aston Villa is even greater, and it’s because he was able to adapt to the times. To grow. Not just him, but being surrounded by professionals, building a wonderful working team.

“He’s maintained the good things and been able to learn from his weaker points and these are the results.”

Monchi is one of 11 Spanish members of staff in addition to Emery at Bodymoor Heath, with the head coach having assembled a large backroom team.

He believes Emery’s willingness to canvas opinion but also identify the biggest keys to success is one of his greatest strengths.

“If you want to go fast, go alone,” said Monchi.

“If you want to go far, go together. Unai wants to go far. I always say that, in life, you have to try to surround yourself with capable people, because you can’t complete the puzzle alone.

“For a puzzle you need people’s help, because it’s really big.

“The key is to clear the smoke. A football match generates about eight million data entries – they’re not all useful.

“If you want to improve corner kicks you don’t care about throw-ins, or about centre field horizontal passes.

“You have to find the data that’s the signal and avoid the data that’s the smoke.

“That’s an important job and the more qualified people you have, the better the performance.

“The fundamental, main figure is the boss, Unai. And the rest of what we do is trying to help him so that he’s focused on the work.

“That’s why Unai is the most complete coach I have ever worked with.”