Black Country Derby anticipation growing but not for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan...yet

The excitement surrounding next week's FA Cup Black Country derby is building for West Brom fans - but the clash isn't in manager Carlos Corberan's thinking just yet.

By Lewis Cox
Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Since Wolves edged past Brentford in their third round replay on Tuesday - there has been a buzz among the supporters of both sides, with a scramble to secure a ticket for next Sunday's tie.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since 2021 and the first in front of fans since Albion's 5-1 demolition job at Molineux back in 2012.

