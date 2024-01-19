Norwich v West Brom: Derby can wait - with points the main focus for Albion

That is not the case at Albion’s training base in Walsall, however, where Carlos Corberan accepted nothing else but focus on tomorrow’s trip to Norwich.

The romance, rivalry and dreaming of derby drama can wait until Monday at least. Corberan, and every Baggie, knows the league is always the be-all-and-end-all – this season more than ever for Albion, with so much uncertainty around the club off the pitch, their push for the play-off has grown extra significance.

Carrow Road is never a place Albion go and win comfortably. Any victory against a home side who will still fancy themselves as play-off outsiders this season will be a statement.

Corberan has one or two interesting decisions to assess when looking at how he lines up his Baggies starting XI.