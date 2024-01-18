Anticipation is starting to build for Black County Derby day

Sunday, January 28. 11.45am. The Hawthorns. Albion v Wolves. It’s one hell of a date.

How are the nerves? Most are probably already shredded. There is a child-at-Christmas excitement among supporters. They have waited a while for it.

A caveat, though. You won’t find Baggies boss Carlos Corberan – or Wolves’ Gary O’Neil for that matter – saying much more on the subject until after this coming weekend. Albion are at Norwich in the Championship on Saturday and Wolves go to Brighton in the Premier League on Monday night. There is too much on these league clashes for bosses, or players, to be distracted.

The Baggies travelling faithful will back Corberan’s troops in Norfolk as usual but you can forgive them for having more than one eye on Sunday week.

Even the thought of that morning kick-off makes any Baggie take breath and brings out sweaty palms. Albion fans rushing to buy tickets yesterday morning, stuck in endless online queues due to demand and a server struggling to cope with the numbers, would’ve felt the anticipation.