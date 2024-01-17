Unai Emery delivers important message to Aston Villa players

The boss has granted his players extra days off to recharge before they start preparations for next week’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Chelsea.

High-flying Villa, who sit third in the Premier League, have played 31 matches in all competitions and are fighting on three fronts, having reached the Europa Conference League last-16.

Emery said: “We are going to rest for some days. I think the players deserve it.

“I want to rest and next week we can come back with full energy, trying to face the second part of the season. I feel comfortable with the work we did in 21 league matches, with 43 points.”

Villa are continuing to work on the signing of teenage right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade.