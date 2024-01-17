Carlos Corberan: Tough test ahead for youngster

Academy graduate Fellows, 20, has been a revelation this season and grasped his chance as a Baggies starter in recent weeks.

The lightning winger, whose deal expires this summer, has a queue of Premier League admirers monitoring his services, but Albion are hopeful of tying him down to a new contract.

“Every time that he is on the pitch he has been doing positive things,” Corberan said of Fellows.

“He was growing from being on the bench and now is growing from starting the games. But the more he plays the more he is going to be known by the opponents, and the more challenges he will have to face.

“But, so far, he is growing in the right direction.”

Fellows’ scorching pace tormented Blackburn last time out, but the winger also possesses ability with both feet and superb crossing ability.

He starred in a series of impressive cameos earlier this season and now taken advantage of a number of injuries in the Baggies camp. Fellows lined up as the opposite winger to Adam Reach, himself starting against Blackburn for the first time in nine months, and the duo combined to come close to opening the scoring.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have Reach from the beginning of the season,” added Corberan. “Who for me is an interesting player because he can adapt very well to different roles in terms of position in the pitch and he is very useful from the bench too, the versatility that he has can help you a lot.

“He can play as a winger, as he has today, from the left, he can play as a winger on the right and in my opinion as a left-back too, someone like him can give you a lot of possibilities in different positions, which is always positive.”