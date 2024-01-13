Carlos Corberan outlines January 'preferences' and says West Brom won't limit themselves in window

The Baggies, primarily through head of football operations Ian Pearce and his recruitment staff, are working to bring in two attackers – at least one wide player – to cover a ravaged squad this month.

Corberan admitted on the first day of the window he would have liked a new addition in time for today’s league game against Blackburn, but Albion are still waiting. It is understood the club have made a loan enquiry for one winger playing in the British Isles, but not in England.

Corberan said: “I think it is not a moment to limit ourselves right now. Is the market different to the summer market? Yes, because you have less time. In the summer market you have a pre-season you can use, you have international breaks (coming).

“In the winter market it is the time you are playing games, you don’t have the international break until March, so it’s totally different. In summer you have 12 months in front to work with the players, in winter four months to work with the players.

“Do I see these as part of something to consider? Yes. Is it better to have a player with experience in England? I think so. Is it better the player speaks English? Yes, for his adaptation to the dressing room.

“Can you fix this? Yes, because we have players in the dressing room that speak French and Spanish and staff that speak Spanish too.

“Is it better you have experience before in the Championship? Yes, because the adaptation is less.

“Even if you arrive from a cold place? I think so, because if you arrive from another place you feel the contrast. especially right now and February.

“The best players adapt, and they adapt very quick, but we consider the things too.”

Corberan has worked under tight financial constraints since taking over due to the ongoing takeover from Guochuan Lai and availability has proven difficult this term – as Albion entered the campaign with a squad not especially stacked with numbers and depth.

The head coach admitted this week that success in the Championship rests on having players ready to feature, especially during the more demanding periods. Albion have been rocked by injuries and other issues with key attacking players throughout the campaign.

“Right now it would be stupid for me to be planning (for Blackburn) with players I don’t have!” Corberan summarised. “I don’t know if any additions will happen (imminently), always in the market things happen that you cannot control.

“Some of the players we like, we know cannot immediately be (our) players, and some we like can be added more quickly, but there are things I cannot tell you that are out of my control.

“Is there players now we could add that we like? Yes. Is there players you can’t add right now that you like? Yes. All the possibilities are there, it’s impossible for me to plan with players...(the end of the month?) hopefully before!”

The Baggies boss was at pains to discuss the dynamic of Albion’s staff when it comes to recruitment and how Pearce, promoted from head of recruitment to head of football operations last summer, oversees the department.

Corberan has every input and involvement, but he stressed signing players is ‘not his role’.

“The first thing I want to say here is I am not the head of recruitment at the club, it is true,” the Spaniard told the Express & Star.

“I give my opinion to the recruitment department, this is what I think I need to do. I can give my opinion on the players but I don’t manage the budget, I know our budget, our possibilities, I am informed on every single thing, but my work is to plan games with the players we have.

“Of course I like to talk about the needs we have, and skills I like to have, but after I don’t manage the market, talk with agents, I just have complete full focus in my work to prepare football games with training my team, that’s all.

“My role is not to recruit players for West Bromwich Albion, that is not my role, there is people (who are) very good at this role.”