Aston Villa bring in former Barcelona youth coach
Villa have added former Barcelona youth coach Josep Gombau to their coaching staff.
The former La Masia man will be Villa’s new under-21 head coach having previously held positions with clubs in Hong Kong, Australia, India and the USA, while he also worked as head coach for the Australian Olympic team.
Meanwhile, right-back Matty Cash has hailed the impact of Unai Emery at Villa.
“He’s helping me massively individually and I think what he does for the team and the information and the detail he goes into helps players – you can see the results we’re picking up,” said Cash. “And the way we’re going and the way we’re playing is a credit to him. Everyone has jumped on board and it’s going really good.”