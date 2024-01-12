Aston Villa boss Unai Emery named December's Premier League manager of the month
Unai Emery has been named Premier League manager of month for the second time since arriving at Aston Villa.
The Spaniard has led Villa to success first half of the season - with the club currently sitting second in the table.
His award for December comes on the back of a stellar month, which saw Villa win back to back games at Villa Park in the space of four days against title favourites Man City and Arsenal.
In a busy month, they also picked up wins over Brentford and Burnley, with draws against Sheffield United and Bournemouth helping them take 14 points from a possible 21, a run which saw them end the year in second.
Emery last scooped the manager of the month award back in April.