Aston Villa's Lucas Digne handed injury boost

The left-back has missed the last two matches after sustaining the injury in last month’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Though it is not yet clear whether he will be available for this Sunday’s match at Everton, the France international is firmly on course to return when Villa’s campaign resumes following the winter break with an FA Cup fourth round tie at Chelsea.

Boss Unai Emery hopes to have Pau Torres back in contention for this weekend’s trip to Goodison Park, with the centre-back having sat out last weekend’s Cup win at Middlesbrough.

Villa are unbeaten in nine league matches against Everton since winning promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.