Aston Villa linked with another striker - with duo allowed to depart for suitable offers

The 23-year-old Canada international has scored 10 goals in 24 matches this season and is also reported to be a target of Manchester United.

Villa are monitoring the forward market as they consider bringing in reinforcements to aid their challenge for silverware this season but are prepared to be patient, with Unai Emery repeatedly stating he will only sign players who improve on what he already has.

The boss also wants to avoid disrupting the current balance he has in the squad and explained: “If we are trying to get someone it is really because we are very convinced he is going to increase our level in the squad. It is not very clear in the January window to get that.”

Bringing in another striker could see Jhon Duran allowed to leave on loan. The 20-year-old is believed to have expressed some frustration at his lack of game time, though he did start last weekend’s FA Cup win at Middlesbrough.

Winger Bertrand Traore and defender Calum Chambers will be allowed to leave should suitable offers arrive.

Villa sit second in the Premier League and next play at Everton on Sunday, where their opponents will have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin available after successfully appealing his red card in last week’s FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

The England international was facing a three-match ban after being dismissed in the 0-0 draw but the decision, made following a controversial VAR intervention, has been overturned.

Villa’s academy has, meanwhile, snapped up another highly-rated prospect with the signing of 16-year-old midfielder George Hemmings from Nottingham Forest.

Hemmings, who has represented England at under-16 level, will initially link up with Villa’s under-18s squad.