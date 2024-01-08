Analysis: Relentless Aston Villa are the masters of the late show

Their team are becoming masters of the late show.

It is now four times in the last five games Unai Emery’s men have scored a decisive goal in the 85th minute or later, Saturday’s 87th minute winner at Middlesbrough enough to earn Villa’s first FA Cup win in nearly eight years.

For all the concern over displays which have been more efficient than exhilarating since last month’s performance for the ages against Manchester City, Villa’s knack of nicking results at the death is not suggest a team running out of steam.

True, there were long periods of Saturday’s match in which they looked a little laboured and short of answers against a disciplined home defence.

But Boro, just like Brentford, Sheffield United and Brentford before them, discovered Villa are a side who simply do not quit.

Matty Cash’s winner might have contained a large element of fortune, deflecting off Emmanuel Latte Lath to deceive goalkeeper Tom Glover, yet on the overall balance of play you couldn’t really call it undeserved.