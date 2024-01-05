West Brom's Grady Diangana pushing boundaries as he rises to the challenge under Carlos Corberan

The sight of DR Congo international Diangana, 25, orchestrating supporters’ cheers at the end of Albion wins have been common in recent months.

Former West Ham youngster Diangana is a quiet individual but he comes alive on the Albion flank and even more so celebrating with fans.

He has regularly waited back to individually cheer the travelling faithful with raised arms in recent away games, and does so at both Birmingham Road and Smethwick End at The Hawthorns, too.

It was a tricky 2023, in all, for the winger. He finished it in the side and begins the new year heading to Ivory Coast with his international team-mates for the African Cup of Nations, a major tournament debut. But he started it with more than six months injured, throughout the summer, from February until around September.

He felt the goodwill from supporters throughout, and that is why he looks to show appreciation.