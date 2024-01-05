Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz set to be available for FA cup tie after Aston Villa departure

The 23-year-old was last night on the verge of completing a £2.5million switch with Boro boss Michael Carrick confirming he would be available to play, provided all paperwork was completed on time.

Azaz never made a first-team appearance for Villa, who he joined on a free transfer from Albion in 2021, spending almost his entire time at the club out on loan.

It was his performances for Plymouth in the Championship this season which caught Boro’s eye with Carrick hopeful he can help his team push for promotion over the second half of the campaign.

First up is the visit of Villa, which comes at the start of a big few days for the home club who also host Chelsea in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Carrick named just one senior player on the bench for the 3-1 New Year’s Day defeat to Coventry, with his squad hit hard by injuries and international call-ups.

But the former Manchester United ace is approaching tomorrow’s match in a positive frame of mind.

Carrick said: “You have to enjoy the challenge. You want to play against the best teams and players.

“Villa are having an unbelievable season so far. They are obviously well coached. But it is a one-off game for us.

“Football is funny. At times it throws up results which should not happen. On paper this is one which should not go our way but we will do our best to change that.

“I know speaking to the boys here we will treat is seriously. That is what is is all about. The supporters can come here and dream and we can see what we can achieve together.”