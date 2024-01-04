January presents huge opportunity for West Brom manager

The Baggies have been forced to act in the winter window with Corberan's attacking options decimated by unavailability, mostly through injury.

Albion missed influential duo Jed Wallace (adductor) and John Swift (calf) to worsen their woes before the New Year's Day defeat at Swansea, as well as having Jeremy Sarmiento recalled by Brighton. Grady Diangana has now joined up with DR Congo for the African Cup of Nations, while Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are already sidelined for much of the season.

Such issues have prompted Albion to act, and Corberan wants two attacking reinforcements, with the next Championship clash not until Saturday week due to FA Cup action this weekend.

"Hopefully," Corberan said in response to bringing in a new arrival before the next league game. "What we want, of course, is a squad with the right ones, as fast as we can.

"We are going to replace him and try to replace him making the most of our possibilities. Like we've said before, even before we knew that we would be without Sarmiento, we wanted to add minimum one player. Now, we're going to add two."

Sarmiento has joined Championship automatic promotion-hunters Ipswich on loan from Brighton for the remainder of the season. Reports have suggested the Ecuadorian wanted more game time they he had at The Hawthorns, where he had started six of eight games prior to Swansea.

"I prefer to be focused in the future of my club," added Corberan. "We just wish the best for his career. If he or Brighton thinks that the best for his career is to leave West Bromwich Albion, then it's a decision that is not part of me, but we wish the best to every player who has been a part of the squad and this club.

"We are focused on our future, what we can do now for the next 20 games we are going to play.

"The market is now open, and now is the moment for us to give the step that we want to give as a club. It's now good that we have a break from the league in the next week, because it gives us some time to cover our needs."