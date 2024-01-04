Aston Villa cash in on West Brom recruit

The 23-year-old Albion academy product is on course to leave, two-and-a-half years after joining on a free transfer from the Baggies, having never appeared in a matchday squad.

Azaz has spent nearly all of his time at Villa on loan, first with Newport in League Two and for the past 18 months with Plymouth, helping them win promotion from League One last season.

He has scored seven goals in the Championship this term, his form attracting the interest of several clubs with Boro seeing off competition from Bristol City and others for his signature.

Should the deal be completed in time, Azaz could feature against Villa when they visit Teesside for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie.