Carlos Corberan stresses repeat message for Albion players

The Baggies complete a run of four games in 10 days on the road in sough Wales this afternoon in a bid to back up Friday’s stunning win over Leeds.

Corberan subsequently recalled telling his troops in the summer that a strong mentality to compete again and again, would be the only route to success this season.

“It’s impossible to win games at this period of the competition if you don’t beat the fatigue and to play with an extra level of resilience and mentality,” Corberan said. “I remember a conversation I had with my squad in pre-season that the key to success this year in the Championship is extra mentality.

“There isn’t a single easy game. You play a lot of games in a row and if you’re not mentally and physically strong, it reduces your options to win a lot.”

Albion hope there is nothing serious in pain captain Jed Wallace felt in his adductor against Leeds. Fellow winger Grady Diangana, Friday’s match-winner, and defender Semi Ajayi are available for this fixture before jetting off for African Cup of Nations duty for DR Congo and Ivory Coast respectively.

The Baggies are set to discover if Brandon Thomas-Asante has made Ghana’s 27-man squad with a selection deadline of January 3.

Corberan admitted the weekend’s Swansea preparation was more about technical and tactical detail than anything physical. He added: “We rested Saturday and we prepared on Sunday, but not through training – more through talk, little details about how you press and how you defend.

“Always it’s important to fix ideas and at the end, in this moment, it’s about the consistency of the team in some of the behaviours we’ve had before.”

Swansea, managerless for the best part of a month, are 17th in the Championship with one win in five. Welsh Manchester United coach and former Shrewsbury Town caretaker Eric Ramsay shot to the favourites of the bookies’ odds to take the hotseat over the weekend.