West Brom boss Carlos Corberan unmoved by Brandon Thomas-Asante's potential AFCON call-up
Boss Carlos Corberan is relaxed at the prospect of African Cup of Nations duty for top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante – but admitted Albion may need to act.
Albion will find out in the next few days whether the striker, who turned 25 yesterday, will travel to the prestigious tournament after confirming his allegiance to Ghana.
Thomas-Asante was in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad, which will be cut to 27 by January 3. Albion’s head coach acknowledged a call-up would be merited but with attacking injuries mounting, his absence could prompt the club to have a rethink, with the transfer window open from Monday.
“It is positive when the national team calls any of our players because it means they are doing a good job in the club,” Corberan reasoned. “For me that is the main thing. It is why I am always pleased.
“It is a provisional list with 55 players and more than 50 per cent will be out. I don’t know what will happen but if he does a good job, positive things happen.
“What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’m not focused on this, I understand we as a club, the people making decisions on recruitment of course need to study the situation because it’s a possibility which could happen.”