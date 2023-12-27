Unai Emery gives Premier League title verdict following Manchester United defeat

Villa dropped points from a winning position for the first time this season as they let slip a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

First half strikers from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker appeared to have the visitors on course for a comfortable win but the hosts, seeking to avoid a third home defeat on the spin since 1962, hit back in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho netted twice before Rasmus Hojlund struck the winner nine minutes from time.

The defeat snapped a 10-match unbeaten run for Villa, who remain third in the table and have now gone two matches without a win for the first time this season.

Emery said: “Two weeks ago I was asked if we were contenders to the title and said no, and was thinking the same as I am now.

“Why? Because we are playing several top teams that are contenders more than we are. Of course, we are being consistent and better than a lot of teams so far this season.

"Today we missed an opportunity to have that consistency against one of the top ten teams. This can happen.”

Garnacho’s first goal was United’s first in five matches and when Hojlund volleyed home the winner they had netted three in 22 minutes.

Villa went close after both of Garnacho’s goals, with Andre Onana denying Leon Bailey and Jonny Evans then clearing off the line from McGinn.

"It was a fantastic 60 minutes, fantastic,” said Emery. “We were in control of the game, we played very, very well.

"We were speaking in the dressing room after the first half that if they score one goal it can happen. We have to try to keep being consistent. But we did do that because we created two very good chances. The best chances of the match with Leon Bailey and John McGinn.

"We were fighting and competing very well but we didn't score. And then, twenty minutes they scored three goals. It was their best moment, they are a very good team with good players and playing at home.

"We needed control of the game and try to avoid the the mistakes that we did."