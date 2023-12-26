Manchester United 3 Aston Villa 2 - Report

This particular one will rank among the worst they have ever experienced. Only Villa supporters, who have suffered so much at the hands of Manchester United, could have seen it coming.

Two goals up at half-time and seemingly cruising to just a third win at the venue since 1983, Unai Emery’s men crumbled under the weight of a comeback reminiscent of those fearsome Manchester United of days past.

Rasmus Hojlund volleyed home his first Premier League goal with nine minutes remaining to complete the comeback, as Villa dropped points from a winning position for the first time this season.

The defeat also marks the first time they have gone two successive matches without a win this season. Combined with Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United which snapped a club record winning run at home, it completed a rough few days for their title credentials.

For the first half-hour, at least, it had all been serene. Villa led through goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker, the latter netting his first goal for the club in his first Premier League start since April. Old Trafford had an air of mutiny. Villa supporters were gleefully telling the home manager, Erik ten Hag, he would soon be out of a job.

Though United, booed loudly by their own supporters, had come back into the game late in the first half, Villa’s consistency in seeing out results made the second half a considerable shock. They looked short of answers as the hosts turned the tide, both on the field and in the technical area.

United, who had Sir David Brailsford watching from the stands following the completion of Ineos’ purchase of a minority stake in the club, went into the match having failed to score in four successive matches for the first time since 1992.

It was they who had the first effort on goal, a rising Christian Eriksen shot from outside the box straight at goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

But it was Villa who began to look increasingly menacing, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey find acres of space on each flank. By the time the visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute, it was deserved, even if the goal was a shambolic one from a United point of view.

Bruno Fernandes caught Dendoncker with a high boot wide on the right and when McGinn swung in the free-kick, the ball was missed by everyone before eventually nestling in the far corner of the net, home players appealing in vain for a foul which simply was not there.

Four minutes later, the lead was doubled. Another McGinn set piece, this time a corner, found an unmarked Clement Lenglet at the far post and his header was flicked home by Dendoncker. United’s players walked back to the centre circle to a crescendo of boos, while Villa’s supporters told Ten Hag he would soon be out of a job.

It was almost too easy for the visitors and they were slow to react to a United rally. Fernandes shot wide when put through by Eriksen, though he may have been offside in any case. Rashford certainly wasn’t when he brought two saves from Martinez, the second of which was beaten away by the goalkeeper.

The England international also fired into the side-netting on one of the rare occasions United managed to spring Villa’s offside trap.

The six occasions the hosts were caught offside was the most by any Premier League team in one half this season and the seventh proved the most damaging yet for the home side, as it denied them a goal. United broke and Garnacho rounded Martinez to fire home, only for replays to show he had rather lazily strayed in front of Rashford before the final pass was played.

Villa failed to heed the warning and just before the hour mark Garnacho got one which did count. Diego Carlos’ sloppy pass out of defence was pounced on by Fernandes and this time Garnacho was onside when Rashford crossed, turning the ball beyond Martinez.

United now had the crowd behind them but Bailey came close to silencing them quickly with a volley which Onana acrobatically pushed away.

Yet the hosts continued to threaten and Garnacho sent a shot wide of the far post after outmuscling Alex Moreno, who had replaced Lucas Digne after the latter had been injured sliding into the post as he looked to keep out Garnacho’s disallowed effort.

With 19 minutes remaining the hosts were level, Garnacho the scorer again. His shot, after a Fernandes cross had been deflected into his path, took a nick off Carlos on its way beyond Martinez.

For the second time Villa nearly caught the hosts cold after they had scored but McGinn’s shot was blocked by the boot of Jonny Evans on the line.

That proved critial as, with nine minutes to go, Holjund completed the turnaround. A corner hit McGinn and fell perfectly for the striker to volley his first Premier League goal in off the post.

Emery brought Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jhon Duran off the bench but there was to be no salvation.

Teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo (McTominay 81), Garnacho (Hannibal 90+5), Fernandes, Rashford (Antony 81), Hojlund (Kambwala 89) Subs not used: Reguilon, Pellistri, Van De Beek, Gore, Bayindir.

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, McGinn (Duran 86), Dendoncker (Iroegbunam 86), Luiz, Ramsey (Diaby 77), Bailey (Zaniolo 77), Watkins Subs not used: Torres, Moreno, Chambers, Proctor (gk), Marschall (gk).