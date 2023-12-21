Carlos Corberan addresses takeover talk as West Brom prepare for festive fixtures

The Baggies are understood to be advancing in talks with prospective purchasers from the United States in an ever-increasing need to sell from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Corberan has led his side to fifth in the Championship ahead of four games in 10 days over the festive and new year period. Such strain and misfortune with injuries means Albion’s already-thin squad is stretched, with Albion considering how to ease the situation without funds to spend in January and a need to ease the squad’s wage bill.

“There are things that I cannot control – and I’m a person who doesn’t like to be involved in things I cannot control,” Corberan said. “I like to be fully focused on the things I think I can control.

“In the evaluation of my players, I like to talk about if players are growing, if they’re not growing, if some need more minutes. You need to have a proactive conversation in this.

“With the things I cannot control, it can be something to do with the ownership, or the financial situation of the club, these are things that other people are in charge of.”

Managing director Mark Miles, who took over from outgoing chief executive Ron Gourlay in the summer, is working on negotiations.

The head coach added: “My job is to prepare for the games, to analyse the players, these things.

“I know that I am very calm because the people, especially Mark, who are working on these things have shown fantastic commitment and skill for the situation and love for the club.

“When you put these things on another person, you can be fully focused on your job. From the moment I arrived at the club, I have been able to be fully focused on the football. I didn’t have any type of problems.

“There are no excuses not to be fully focused. We have all the things we need.

“The financial situation at the club is a challenge. It’s something we’ve said since the summer and it doesn’t change – it’s exactly the same. It’s a challenging year for West Bromwich.”

Albion’s prior concern in the January transfer window is to lower the squad’s salary to a more sustainable figure – that in itself will come with challenges in a group already low on numbers and options.

Corberan has also stressed the club needs to bring in an attacking player to cover the lengthy injury blows for Matt Phillips and Josh Maja.

It is believed takeover talks are on track with a deal that is hoped to be wrapped up by some time next month. The new ownership’s wealth is not expected to suddenly grant Corberan significant funds to work with in the new year and the club will still look to stabilise salaries.

Albion took a second loan from MSD Holdings at the end of last month to cover costs until the takeover is completed.