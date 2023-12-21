Ally Robertson: A new West Brom owner and January signings on the Christmas wish list

I hope we can somehow get a couple of bodies in, sort whatever is going on at the top of the club with the owner Guochuan Lai and have Carlos Corberan get us into the play-offs in May.

If he could get a player or two in he feels he needs, especially to cover the many injuries we have, then that would be ideal. But as ever we never know with the finances.

It has been reported that the club’s takeover is moving forward in the right direction and that is great news, so long as it gets over the line, and can bring us some positivity in the new year.

Such a situation doesn’t really help players, they will be reading in the press about everything going on upstairs, it can put players off a little bit.

If we can recover some bodies in the new year and get on a little run of positive results that will put us in a really good place.