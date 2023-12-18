Alex Moreno dedicates goal to family and Aston Villa fans after injury lay-off

The Spanish left-back netted the equaliser in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Brentford in what was his first league start in nearly seven months after undergoing surgery on a torn hamstring.

It also equalled swift redemption for Moreno, who had been at fault for the opening goal of the match when he reacted slowly at a corner, allowing Bees forward Keane Lewis-Potter to break the deadlock.

Ollie Watkins completed Villa’s comeback when he netted the winner with five minutes remaining.

Moreno told Villa TV: “The game was very tough. Away from home always is and Sunday was a massive win and an important three points to stay near the top of the table.

“I am delighted for this moment. When they scored from the set piece I wasn’t happy.

“I am very picky, in my head. In the second half I had a good mentality and was very strong. To get the three points was very important and to score the goal for me was important too.

“It (the goal) was for family, fans and all those people who helped me a lot through my injury. Now I am back and the next game at home is very important for us.”

The goal was Moreno’s second since returning from injury, after he also scored in last month’s 2-1 Europa Conference League win over Legia Warsaw, his first appearance back since tearing his hamstring in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in May.

Moreno, who became Unai Emery’s first Villa signing when he joined from Real Betis for £13million in January, will be hoping he did enough to keep his place after being given the start at Brentford due to Lucas Digne’s suspension.

Villa host bottom club Sheffield United on Friday aiming for a 16th consecutive home league win which would send them top of the Premier League table for the first time since November, 2001.

“Next week we have to keep improving, to keep working in the week,” said Moreno. “At Villa Park we are very strong with our supporters. It is important to get another win, 16 victories in a row and to keep improving.”