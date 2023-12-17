Brentford 1 Aston Villa 2 - Report

The striker bagged his 14th goal of the season to earn Unai Emery’s team a win which keeps them hot on the heels of the Premier League leaders.

Keane Lewis-Potter had fired the hosts in front but the match turned when Ben Mee was sent-off for a challenge on Leon Bailey.

The latter then set up Alex Moreno for the equaliser before Watkins’ winner sparked a chaotic finale, in which Villa had Boubacar Kamara sent-off for violent conduct.

Analysis

Kamara was dismissed for shoving Yehor Yarmoliuk in the face during a melee sparked by Emi Martinez which also saw Emery booked for trying to play peacemaker.

It capped an extraordinary finish which saw referee David Coote distribute 11 yellow cards and two reds in the final 33 minutes of play, which included 13 minutes stoppage time.

That included three bookings for people not on the pitch, including both managers, as Villa claimed their first win at Brentford since 1953.

For Villa this was ultimately an impressive win, the third consecutive away match in which they have come from behind to take points.

It also continued Bailey’s excellent season, with the Jamaica international shrugging off injury to come off the bench and again make a key contribution.

The four changes were the most Emery has made to a Premier League XI this season and all were enforced, with Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne suspended, Youri Tielemans absent through injury and Leon Bailey only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Luiz’s absence saw John McGinn moved into central midfield and the skipper would have set up Watkins for a glorious early chance were it not for a vital touch from Ethan Pinnock.

Villa’s bright start saw them force four corners inside the opening five minutes. From two they fashioned good chances, both of which fell to Moreno, making his first league start of the season in place of Digne.

The first saw the Spaniard shoot weakly at Mark Flekken after jinking his way past two defenders, while the second saw him shoot wastefully over the bar after being picked out on the edge of the box.

Having dominated the opening minutes, Villa then should have fallen behind when Brentford’s first attack brought a glorious chance for Mikkel Damsgaard. But after Vitaly Janelt’s low cross had been deflected into the Denmark international’s path, his shot was too close to Martinez, who guessed right by diving to his left to save but really shouldn’t have been given the opportunity.

The hosts first corner brought howls for a penalty when McGinn grappled with Ben Mee and the protest would have got louder had Villa scored on the counter, Moreno’s shot blocked by a diving Zanka.

Both teams looked dangerous but it was the visitors who created the next two big chances. Matty Cash should have done better than volley wide when he arrived late to meet a Pau Torres cross, appearing to take his eye off the ball at the vital moment. Ramsey then did all the hard work after a lovely run off the ball to meet Watkins’ flick on but with Flekken to beat, he sliced horribly wide.

Brentford had their moments and Damsgaard failed to pick out the lively Yoane Wissa after getting away down the left.

But Villa were largely untroubled until conceding in the final minute of the half. Ghoddos’ corner wasn’t cleared and Lewis-Potter reacted quicker than a napping Moreno to drive beyond Martinez and into the bottom corner.

It was the first goal Villa had conceded from a corner this season and they looked rattled until, with the final action of the half, Ramsey brought a flying save from Flekken with a shot from distance.

Brentford skipper Christian Norgaard was the first player to be booked at the start of the second half and then endured a nervy wait before VAR Craig Pawson ruled his awkward challenge on McGinn wasn’t worthy of more.

Villa spent the first 15 minutes of the second half bossing possession but a Boubacar Kamara header which flew wide of the post was their sum of their efforts.

When Brentford finally had time to attack they carved out chances and it required a sharp save from Martinez to prevent Wissa doubling the lead.

Emery introduced Bailey to try and unlock the visiting defence but within minutes he was involved in the game’s big talking point. Villa cleared a corner and Mee came hareing out to challenge, catching the winger on the shin with raised studs. Referee Coote initially showed a yellow card but after consulting his monitor upgraded it to red. Mee barely complained, yet Brentford boss Thomas Frank was yellow carded for his own protest.

With the home supporters joining their head coach in fury, Bailey then rubbed salt in the wound by setting up the leveller, his curling cross picking out the far post run of Moreno, who planted a header beyond Flekken.

Villa had the momentum and with five minutes remaining the lead. Kamara flicked on Ramsey’s corner and Watkins headed home, the striker sparking a melee by standing in the goal and yelling at the home supporters in celebration. Ezri Konsa and Sami Ghoddos were both booked for their part.

Bailey nearly blotted his copy book with a backpass which almost beat Martinez for an own goal before the goalkeeper then sparked the chaos which saw Kamara dismissed.

Key Moments

45 GOAL Brentford take the lead when Villa fail to clear a corner and Keane Lewis-Potter fires home.

71 RED CARD Brentford’s Ben Mee is sent-off for a studs up challenge on Leon Bailey, following a VAR review.

77 GOAL Alex Moreno levels for Villa, heading home Bailey’s cross at the far post.

85 GOAL Ollie Watkins heads Villa in front after Boubacar Kamara flicks on Jacob Ramsey’s corner.

90+6 RED CARD Boubacar Kamara is dismissed for shoving Yehor Yarmoliuk in the face.

Teams

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Ghoddos, Damsgaard (Onyeka 68), Norgaard, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 88), Roerslev (Olakigbe 89), Lewis-Potter (Maupay 68), Wissa (Collins 76) Subs not used: Goode, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Strakosha (gk).

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres (Zaniolo 81), Moreno, Cash (Bailey 65), Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey (Dendoncker 90), Diaby Duran 65), Watkins Subs not used: Chambers, Lenglet, Iroegbunam, Proctor (gk), Marschall (gk).