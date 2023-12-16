Johnny Phillips: Championship managers’ lifespan seems to be getting shorter

So far, a total of 10 bosses have been sacked and we have not even reached Christmas.

It is a mad state of affairs and is perhaps indicative of the pressures to succeed in England’s second tier, which remains one of the most competitive leagues in Europe.

Neil Warnock was first to go. Despite pulling off the great escape at Huddersfield Town last season and signing a one-year contract in the summer, the West Yorkshire club had an internal overhaul early in the season and decided to make the change in late September.

The 74-year-old moved on with the Terriers sitting 16th in the table after the opening seven games, but they have since slumped to 20th, just one point above the relegation zone.

It was no surprise to see Xisco Munoz move on from the Sheffield Wednesday post early the next month after a poor star at Hillsborough, with Danny Rohl coming in to his first job in England. At 34 years old, he is the youngest manager in the league.

The Owls are joint-bottom of the table on just 13 points from 21 games and there is plenty of work for Rohl to do between now and May.

The most controversial departure saw John Eustace replaced at Birmingham City, with the team sitting in the top six.