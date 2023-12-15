Unai Emery salutes John McGinn but issues message to Aston Villa's in-form captain

McGinn has been a standout performer for Emery’s soaring team and submitted two excellent displays in the space of 72 hours as they beat both Manchester City and Arsenal to move within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But Emery, ever demanding, believes the Scotland international is capable of raising his levels even higher, most particularly in matches away from home.

Villa visit Brentford on Sunday aiming to keep pace their rivals near the top of the table.

Emery said: “He (McGinn) must play better and he can. He is playing in good performances usually, but I want more of him.

“I think he could play better and he could be more consistent. Of course, I am very happy with him because of his commitment and his behaviour.

“He is an example for others. He is playing well, or very well maybe. But I want more!”

Asked where specifically McGinn could improve, Emery pointed to the recent 2-2 draw at Bournemouth as an example.

McGinn was substituted midway through the second half at the Vitality Stadium and the boss explained: “I am analysing every match and for example, he can improve the match he played at Bournemouth. That is the last match we played away. He can improve.”

Elsewhere, the future of Clement Lenglet is in question with AC Milan understood to have contacted parent club Barcelona to enquire about the centre-back's availability in the January transfer window.

Lenglet joined Villa on a season-long loan in the summer after Tyrone Mings was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury but the France international has been limited to just five appearances in the Europa Conference League.