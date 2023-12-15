Supercomputer predicts Aston Villa's Champions League qualification chances with shocking percentage revealed

It's been an incredible run of form from Unai Emery's men that has seen them win every single home Premier League game this season.

Villa completed a stunning double last week by defeating Manchester City and Arsenal in the space of just four days.

Eight wins from eight home games and a total of 24 points has smashed the previous club record with many pundits tipping Villa to get Champion League qualification.

A supercomputer has run the numbers and revealed that Unai Emery's men currently have a 67% of entering Europe's elite competition next season.

That likelihood has almost doubled following those two huge wins last week.

However, the computer also predicts a tight contest between Brentford and Aston Villa this weekend.

Despite consecutive 1-0 wins against Man City and Arsenal, Emery’s men are predicted as underdogs for the encounter at 35%.

After a shock 1-0 loss to Sheffield United, Brentford are backed to return to winning ways with a 40% chance of victory.